A win by the Seattle Seahawks over the Pittsburgh Steelers is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, December 31 at 4:05 PM ET (at Lumen Field). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Seahawks are averaging 319.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 26th, allowing 358.6 yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, the Steelers are generating 294.4 total yards per contest (26th-ranked). They rank 21st in the NFL on the other side of the ball (348.2 total yards allowed per game).

Steelers vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Seahawks by 3.5) Toss Up (41) Seahawks 22, Steelers 18

Steelers Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has won eight games against the spread this season, failing to cover seven times.

The Steelers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In 2023, five Pittsburgh games have gone over the point total.

Games involving the Steelers this year have averaged 39.1 points per game, a 1.9-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Seahawks Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Seahawks' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Seattle is 8-6-1 ATS this season.

The Seahawks have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Seattle games have gone over the point total six out of 15 times this season.

The total for this game is 41, 3.4 points fewer than the average total in Seahawks games thus far this season.

Steelers vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 21.3 23.5 22.3 23 20.5 23.9 Pittsburgh 17.1 19.4 18.3 19.2 15.3 19.7

