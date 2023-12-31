The Seattle Seahawks (8-7) will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 41 points.

Interested in live betting the Seahawks/Steelers game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game bets.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Steelers have led three times, have trailed seven times, and have been knotted up five times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Seahawks have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, been outscored 10 times, and tied two times in 15 games this season.

The Seahawks have won the second quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Seattle is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Steelers' 15 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter seven times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in that quarter in six games and have been outscored in that quarter in nine games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.5 points on average in that quarter.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Steelers have had the lead after the first half three times (3-0 in those games) and have been behind after the first half 12 times (5-7) through 15 games this year.

At the end of the first half, the Seahawks have had the lead six times, have been losing eight times, and have been tied one time.

2nd Half

So far this year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games (4-2 in those contests), lost the second half in eight games (3-5), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season (6-0 in those contests), lost the second half in eight games (2-6), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

Seattle's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 12.5 points on average in the second half.

