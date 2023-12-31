Check out best bets for when the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) play at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

When is Seahawks vs. Steelers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model and BetMGM both have the Seahawks taking home the win, but the model has them winning by slightly less (3.8 points). Lean towards taking the Steelers.
  • The Seahawks have a 68.6% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Seahawks have won 85.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (6-1).
  • In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -218 or shorter, Seattle has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).
  • The Steelers have won five of the nine games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and won that game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+4.5)
    • The Seahawks have covered the spread eight times in 15 games with a set spread.
    • In games it has played as 4.5-point favorites or more, Seattle has an ATS record of 2-2.
    • The Steelers have covered the spread eight times this year (8-7-0).
    • Pittsburgh has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (40.5)
    • These two teams average a combined 38.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the total of 40.5 set for this matchup.
    • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 42.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the point total for this game.
    • Six of the Seahawks' 15 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
    • Five of the Steelers' 15 games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

    Kenneth Walker III Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 14.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    13 59.5 7 18 1

    Mason Rudolph Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    2 146.5 2 2 0

