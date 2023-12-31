Rickard Rakell and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Prop bets for Rakell in that upcoming Penguins-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Rickard Rakell vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Rakell has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 16:14 on the ice per game.

Rakell has a goal in two of 22 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Rakell has recorded a point in a game seven times this season over 22 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Rakell has an assist in six of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Rakell's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Rakell having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rakell Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 22 Games 5 9 Points 5 2 Goals 3 7 Assists 2

