Reilly Smith will be among those in action Sunday when his Pittsburgh Penguins play the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to wager on Smith's props? Here is some information to help you.

Reilly Smith vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Smith has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 16:41 on the ice per game.

Smith has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 34 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Smith has a point in 14 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points four times.

Smith has an assist in 10 of 34 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Smith having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 113 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 34 Games 3 20 Points 3 8 Goals 2 12 Assists 1

