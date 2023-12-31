Will Reilly Smith Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 31?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Reilly Smith a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- In six of 34 games this season, Smith has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Smith has accumulated one goal and five assists.
- Smith's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|16:03
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:28
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|18:06
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:34
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|15:15
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|18:05
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Away
|L 3-1
Penguins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
