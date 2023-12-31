Can we count on Radim Zohorna lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the New York Islanders at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zohorna stats and insights

In four of 29 games this season, Zohorna has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Islanders this season in one game (two shots).

Zohorna has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zohorna recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:56 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 10:24 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:42 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:29 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:21 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:21 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 4-2 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:49 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.