We have only two matchs on the Premier League menu Sunday, and anytime goal scorer odds are available in this article.

Top Premier League Goal Scorer Odds Today

Heung Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur (+105)

Opponent: AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Games Played: 19

19 Goals: 11

Richarlison, Tottenham Hotspur (+130)

Opponent: AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 5

Dominic Solanke, AFC Bournemouth (+160)

Opponent: Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 12

Alejo Veliz, Tottenham Hotspur (+175)

Opponent: AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 1

Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal FC (+185)

Opponent: Fulham

Fulham Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 3

Edward Nketiah, Arsenal FC (+185)

Opponent: Fulham

Fulham Games Played: 19

19 Goals: 5

Brennan Johnson, Tottenham Hotspur (+185)

Opponent: AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 1

Jamie Donley, Tottenham Hotspur (+185)

Opponent: AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Games Played: 9

9 Goals: 0

Kieffer Moore, AFC Bournemouth (+200)

Opponent: Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 0

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal FC (+200)

Opponent: Fulham

Fulham Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 5

Leandro Trossard, Arsenal FC (+210)

Opponent: Fulham

Fulham Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 3

Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal FC (+210)

Opponent: Fulham

Fulham Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 2

Reiss Nelson, Arsenal FC (+240)

Opponent: Fulham

Fulham Games Played: 19

19 Goals: 0

Yago de Santiago Alonso, Tottenham Hotspur (+240)

Opponent: AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Games Played: 2

2 Goals: 0

Emile Smith-Rowe, Arsenal FC (+260)

Opponent: Fulham

Fulham Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 0

Today's Premier League Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Arsenal FC @ Fulham 9:00 AM, ET AFC Bournemouth @ Tottenham Hotspur 9:00 AM, ET USA Network (Watch on Fubo!)

