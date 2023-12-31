Penguins vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (17-13-4) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the New York Islanders (17-9-9) on Sunday, December 31 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT.
Penguins vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins are 9-10 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 8-9 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (47.1% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 54.5%.
- In 20 of 34 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Penguins vs Islanders Additional Info
Penguins vs. Islanders Rankings
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 6-3-1 overall.
- Pittsburgh went over in five of its past 10 contests.
- The average amount of goals in the Penguins' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their last 10 games, the Penguins' goals per game average is 0.3 higher than their season-long average.
- The Penguins are ranked 26th in the NHL with 102 goals this season, an average of three per contest.
- The Penguins have allowed the fourth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 91 (2.7 per game).
- The squad has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +11 this season.
