The Pittsburgh Penguins (17-13-4) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the New York Islanders (17-9-9) on Sunday, December 31 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-120) Islanders (+100) 6 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins are 9-10 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 8-9 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (47.1% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 54.5%.

In 20 of 34 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Penguins vs Islanders Additional Info

Penguins vs. Islanders Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 102 (26th) Goals 108 (17th) 91 (4th) Goals Allowed 113 (18th) 15 (26th) Power Play Goals 23 (14th) 19 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (27th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 6-3-1 overall.

Pittsburgh went over in five of its past 10 contests.

The average amount of goals in the Penguins' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their last 10 games, the Penguins' goals per game average is 0.3 higher than their season-long average.

The Penguins are ranked 26th in the NHL with 102 goals this season, an average of three per contest.

The Penguins have allowed the fourth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 91 (2.7 per game).

The squad has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +11 this season.

