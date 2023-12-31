Penguins vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 31
The Pittsburgh Penguins (17-13-4) will try to extend a four-game home win streak when they play the New York Islanders (17-9-9) on Sunday, December 31 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Penguins have put up a 6-3-1 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 29 total goals (eight power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 19.5%) while allowing 28 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Sunday's game.
Penguins vs. Islanders Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Penguins 4, Islanders 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-120)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins have finished 3-4-7 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 17-13-4.
- In the nine games Pittsburgh has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-3-3 record (good for nine points).
- Looking at the five times this season the Penguins ended a game with just one goal, they have a 1-3-1 record, good for three points.
- Pittsburgh has taken three points from the eight games this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-6-1 record).
- The Penguins have scored more than two goals in 19 games (15-2-2, 32 points).
- In the three games when Pittsburgh has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up five points after finishing 2-0-1.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 11-7-2 (24 points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 6-6-2 to record 14 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Islanders AVG
|Islanders Rank
|21st
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.09
|17th
|6th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.23
|18th
|5th
|32.9
|Shots
|29.8
|23rd
|16th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|35.5
|31st
|26th
|13.89%
|Power Play %
|23.47%
|10th
|10th
|82.57%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.38%
|30th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Penguins vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.