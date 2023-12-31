How to Watch the Penguins vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The New York Islanders (17-9-9) will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (17-13-4) -- who've won four straight at home -- on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can see the Islanders-Penguins matchup on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs Islanders Additional Info
|Penguins vs Islanders Prediction
|Penguins vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Islanders Player Props
|Penguins vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Penguins vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|Penguins
|7-0 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have given up 91 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Penguins' 102 total goals (three per game) rank 26th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|34
|16
|24
|40
|18
|12
|21.4%
|Sidney Crosby
|34
|20
|16
|36
|28
|30
|60.7%
|Evgeni Malkin
|34
|14
|17
|31
|36
|30
|50.7%
|Kris Letang
|34
|3
|20
|23
|22
|14
|-
|Erik Karlsson
|34
|6
|17
|23
|33
|23
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have given up 113 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.
- The Islanders have 108 goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Islanders are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 33 goals over that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|34
|10
|26
|36
|43
|42
|33.3%
|Noah Dobson
|35
|7
|28
|35
|31
|17
|-
|Bo Horvat
|34
|14
|21
|35
|18
|13
|48.5%
|Brock Nelson
|35
|15
|14
|29
|15
|17
|48.5%
|Kyle Palmieri
|35
|9
|12
|21
|17
|6
|36.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.