For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Marcus Pettersson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pettersson stats and insights

Pettersson is yet to score through 34 games this season.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Pettersson has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:02 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 4 0 4 22:47 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 2 0 2 23:54 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:20 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 2 0 2 23:40 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 25:07 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:36 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:18 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.