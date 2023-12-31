Washington Commanders receiver Logan Thomas will be up against the San Francisco 49ers and their 16th-ranked passing defense in Week 17, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thomas has hauled in 51 passes on 72 targets for 467 yards and four scores, averaging 33.4 yards per game this season.

Thomas vs. the 49ers

Thomas vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have conceded a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

San Francisco has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the 49ers is allowing 222 yards per outing this year, which ranks 16th in the NFL.

The 49ers' defense is ranked second in the league with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Commanders Player Previews

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-111)

Thomas Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Thomas has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 57.1% of his games (eight of 14).

Thomas has 12.4% of his team's target share (72 targets on 580 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.5 yards per target (100th in league play), racking up 467 yards on 72 passes thrown his way.

Thomas has registered a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored four of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

Thomas has been targeted nine times in the red zone (14.5% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts).

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 5 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

