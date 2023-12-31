Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has a favorable matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are conceding the sixth-most rushing yards in the league, 129.6 per game.

In the ground game, Warren has carried the rock 127 times for 676 yards (45.1 ypg). He has scored three rushing TDs. Also, Warren makes an impact in the air attack with 330 receiving yards on 52 catches (22.0 ypg).

Warren vs. the Seahawks

Warren vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games The Seahawks have given up 100 or more yards to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Seattle has allowed 16 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Seahawks have allowed two or more rushing TDs to four opposing rushers this season.

The 129.6 rushing yards per game allowed by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked run defense.

The Seahawks' defense is ranked 29th in the league with 20 rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Jaylen Warren Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Warren Rushing Insights

Warren has hit the rushing yards over in five of 15 opportunities (33.3%).

The Steelers pass on 53.5% of their plays and run on 46.5%. They are 28th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 31.6% of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season (127).

Warren has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has scored three of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

He has 12 red zone carries for 25.5% of the team share (his team runs on 54.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Jaylen Warren Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-111)

Warren Receiving Insights

Warren, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in nine of 15 games this season.

Warren has been targeted on 65 of his team's 462 passing attempts this season (14.1% target share).

He has been targeted 65 times, averaging 5.1 yards per target (118th in NFL).

Warren does not have a TD reception this season in 15 games.

Warren has been targeted three times in the red zone (7.7% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts).

Warren's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bengals 12/23/2023 Week 16 8 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 10 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 7 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 13 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

