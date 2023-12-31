Jake Guentzel will be among those in action Sunday when his Pittsburgh Penguins meet the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena. Fancy a wager on Guentzel? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jake Guentzel vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:42 per game on the ice, is +8.

Guentzel has a goal in 12 games this year out of 34 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Guentzel has a point in 27 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 20 of 34 games this year, Guentzel has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Guentzel has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Guentzel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 60.6%.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 34 Games 5 40 Points 6 16 Goals 4 24 Assists 2

