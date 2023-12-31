Will George Pickens get into the end zone when the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks come together in Week 17 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will George Pickens score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Pickens' 1,009 yards receiving (67.3 per game) top the Steelers. He has 56 receptions (on 97 targets) and five TDs.

Pickens has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of 15 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

George Pickens Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 7 5 36 0 Week 2 Browns 10 4 127 1 Week 3 @Raiders 6 4 75 0 Week 4 @Texans 7 3 25 0 Week 5 Ravens 10 6 130 1 Week 7 @Rams 8 5 107 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 1 22 1 Week 9 Titans 5 2 -1 0 Week 10 Packers 4 3 45 0 Week 11 @Browns 6 4 38 0 Week 12 @Bengals 5 3 58 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 4 86 0 Week 14 Patriots 6 5 19 0 Week 15 @Colts 7 3 47 0 Week 16 Bengals 6 4 195 2

