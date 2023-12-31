Will Evgeni Malkin find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the New York Islanders on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Malkin stats and insights

Malkin has scored in 12 of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has scored two goals versus the Islanders this season in one game (five shots).

He has three goals on the power play, and also six assists.

Malkin averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Malkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 17:06 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 17:48 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:52 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 2 1 1 16:42 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:33 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:48 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:09 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:11 Away L 3-1

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

