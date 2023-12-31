When the Pittsburgh Penguins play the New York Islanders on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will Erik Karlsson light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Karlsson stats and insights

Karlsson has scored in five of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

Karlsson averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 113 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:36 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:38 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:17 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 26:37 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 1 0 1 26:10 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 26:06 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 27:22 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:21 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:38 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 25:45 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.