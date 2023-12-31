The Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers are slated to play in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Dyami Brown find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Dyami Brown score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Brown has put together a 168-yard year thus far (11.2 yards per game), with one touchdown, reeling in 12 balls on 23 targets.

In one of 12 games this season, Brown has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Dyami Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 25 0 Week 3 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 3 2 51 0 Week 5 Bears 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 4 2 33 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 2 2 41 1 Week 11 Giants 3 1 7 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 1 0 0 Week 15 @Rams 1 0 0 0

