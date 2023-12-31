Will Diontae Johnson pay out his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson's stat line this year shows 43 catches for 552 yards and four scores. He averages 50.2 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 78 times.

Johnson has posted a touchdown catch in four of 11 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Diontae Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 6 3 48 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 5 79 0 Week 8 Jaguars 14 8 85 0 Week 9 Titans 9 7 90 1 Week 10 Packers 4 1 17 0 Week 11 @Browns 8 2 16 0 Week 12 @Bengals 8 4 50 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 4 33 1 Week 14 Patriots 7 3 57 1 Week 15 @Colts 6 4 62 1 Week 16 Bengals 5 2 15 0

