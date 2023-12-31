Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson will face the Seattle Seahawks and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 17, starting at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Johnson has 552 yards on 43 grabs and four TDs. He has been targeted 78 times, and averages 50.2 yards receiving per contest.

Johnson vs. the Seahawks

Johnson vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 71 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 71 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has allowed eight opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have conceded a TD pass to 19 opposing players this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 229 passing yards the Seahawks allow per game makes them the 19th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Seahawks have totaled 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Seahawks' defense is 18th in the league in that category.

Diontae Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 42.5 (-111)

Johnson Receiving Insights

In five of 11 games this year, Johnson has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Johnson has been targeted on 78 of his team's 462 passing attempts this season (16.9% target share).

He has 552 receiving yards on 78 targets to rank 84th in NFL play with 7.1 yards per target.

Johnson has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 16.7% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Johnson has been targeted nine times in the red zone (23.1% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts).

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 12/23/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 3 REC / 57 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

