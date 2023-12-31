With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Connor Heyward a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Connor Heyward score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Heyward has caught 21 passes on 32 targets for 163 yards, averaging 13.6 yards per game.

Having played 10 games this season, Heyward has not tallied a TD reception.

Connor Heyward Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 2 19 0 Week 3 @Raiders 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Ravens 4 3 23 0 Week 7 @Rams 3 2 23 0 Week 8 Jaguars 6 5 24 0 Week 9 Titans 3 2 16 0 Week 10 Packers 4 3 32 0 Week 12 @Bengals 2 2 11 0 Week 13 Cardinals 2 0 0 0 Week 14 Patriots 2 2 15 0

