The Washington Commanders (4-11) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField and will attempt to halt a six-game losing streak.

The recent betting insights and trends for the 49ers and Commanders can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Commanders vs. 49ers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

FedExField Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 13.5 49.5 -1000 +650

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Commanders vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

Commanders games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 49.5 points in nine of 15 outings.

Washington's games this season have had an average of 42.3 points, 7.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Commanders have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-8-1).

The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs 11 times this season and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.

Washington has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +650 odds on them winning this game.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco's matchups this year have an average total of 44.0, 5.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The 49ers have gone 8-6-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been moneyline favorites 15 times this season. They've gone 11-4.

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

49ers vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 29.6 3 17.8 3 44.0 6 15 Commanders 20.6 23 30.2 32 42.3 9 15

Commanders vs. 49ers Betting Insights & Trends

Commanders

Over its last three contests, Washington has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In the Commanders' past three contests, they have gone over the total twice.

The 49ers have totaled 177 more points than their opponents this season (11.8 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 144 total points (9.6 per game).

49ers

San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

In its past three contests, San Francisco has hit the over twice.

The 49ers have scored a total of 177 more points than their opponents this year (11.8 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 144 points (9.6 per game).

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 42.8 42.0 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 25.0 23.9 ATS Record 6-8-1 0-5-1 6-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-6-0 4-2-0 5-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-8 0-3 3-5

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.0 44.4 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25.9 27.0 25.0 ATS Record 8-6-1 3-4-0 5-2-1 Over/Under Record 8-6-1 4-3-0 4-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-4 5-2 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.