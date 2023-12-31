Commanders vs. 49ers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 17
The Washington Commanders (4-11) are listed as a big underdog (by 13 points) as they aim to end a six-game skid in a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField. This contest has an over/under of 49.5 points.
Commanders vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-13)
|49.5
|-800
|+575
|FanDuel
|49ers (-12.5)
|49.5
|-720
|+520
Washington vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
Commanders vs. 49ers Betting Insights
- Washington has six wins in 15 contests against the spread this year.
- The Commanders have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13-point underdog or more this season.
- Of 15 Washington games so far this year, nine have gone over the total.
- San Francisco has posted a 8-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- As a 13-point favorite or greater, the 49ers have one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- San Francisco games have gone over the point total on eight of 15 occasions (53.3%).
