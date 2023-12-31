The Washington Commanders (4-11) are listed as a big underdog (by 13 points) as they aim to end a six-game skid in a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField. This contest has an over/under of 49.5 points.

Commanders vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGG 49ers (-13) 49.5 -800 +575 FanDuel 49ers (-12.5) 49.5 -720 +520

Other Week 17 Odds

Washington vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

Commanders vs. 49ers Betting Insights

Washington has six wins in 15 contests against the spread this year.

The Commanders have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13-point underdog or more this season.

Of 15 Washington games so far this year, nine have gone over the total.

San Francisco has posted a 8-6-1 record against the spread this season.

As a 13-point favorite or greater, the 49ers have one win ATS (1-2) this season.

San Francisco games have gone over the point total on eight of 15 occasions (53.3%).

