The San Francisco 49ers (11-4) visit a struggling Washington Commanders (4-11) team on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField. The Commanders have lost six straight games.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Commanders Insights

The Commanders score 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 17.8 the 49ers allow.

The Commanders rack up 327.5 yards per game, just 15.2 more than the 312.3 the 49ers give up.

This season Washington runs for 8.4 more yards per game (98.7) than San Francisco allows (90.3).

The Commanders have turned the ball over 27 times this season, two more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (25).

Commanders Home Performance

At home, the Commanders average fewer points (18.0 per game) than overall (20.6). They also allow more (34.5 per game) than overall (30.2).

The Commanders pick up 331.2 yards per game at home (3.7 more than overall) and allow 353.2 at home (31.1 fewer than overall).

Washington accumulates fewer passing yards at home (227.5 per game) than it does overall (228.8), but it also concedes fewer at home (234.0 per game) than overall (261.6).

At home, the Commanders pick up more rushing yards (103.7 per game) than they do overall (98.7). They also concede fewer rushing yards at home (119.2) than they do overall (122.7).

The Commanders convert 40.3% of third downs at home (3.8% more than overall), and concede on 47.6% at home (7.0% more than overall).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Miami L 45-15 FOX 12/17/2023 at Los Angeles L 28-20 CBS 12/24/2023 at New York L 30-28 CBS 12/31/2023 San Francisco - FOX 1/7/2024 Dallas - -

