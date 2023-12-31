Commanders vs. 49ers Injury Report — Week 17
Entering their Sunday, December 31 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) at FedExField, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Washington Commanders (4-11) will be monitoring 11 players on the injury report.
The Commanders are coming off of a 30-28 loss to the New York Jets.
The 49ers head into this matchup following a 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their most recent game.
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Tyler Larsen
|C
|Knee
|Out
|Charles Leno Jr.
|OT
|Calf
|Out
|Andrew Wylie
|OL
|Elbow
|Questionable
|Kendall Fuller
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Percy Butler
|S
|Wrist
|Out
|James Smith-Williams
|DE
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
|Benjamin St-Juste
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|David Mayo
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|De'Jon Harris
|LB
|Quad
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Danny Gray
|WR
|Shoulder
|Out
|Jaylon Moore
|OL
|Concussion
|Out
|Aaron Banks
|OL
|Toe
|Questionable
|Trent Williams
|OT
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Arik Armstead
|DL
|Knee
|Out
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Javon Hargrave
|DL
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|LB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Oren Burks
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Ross Dwelley
|TE
|Ankle
|Out
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|S
|Knee
|Out
Commanders vs. 49ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Commanders Season Insights
- The Commanders have been struggling on defense, ranking worst with 384.3 total yards given up per game. They have been more effective offensively, generating 327.5 total yards per contest (19th-ranked).
- The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in scoring defense this season, surrendering 30.2 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 23rd with 20.6 points per contest.
- The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, ceding 261.6 passing yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 16th with 228.8 passing yards per contest.
- In terms of rushing, Washington ranks 21st in the NFL on offense (98.7 rushing yards per game) and 23rd on defense (122.7 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Commanders sport a bottom-five turnover margin this season, second-worst at -10.
Commanders vs. 49ers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-13.5)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-1000), Commanders (+650)
- Total: 49.5 points
