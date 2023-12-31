In the Week 17 contest between the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Cole Turner score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Cole Turner score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a TD)

Turner has 120 yards receiving on 11 catches (15 targets) this season, averaging 15 yards per game.

Having played seven games this season, Turner has not tallied a TD reception.

Cole Turner Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 2 1 17 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 2 21 0 Week 3 Bills 7 4 35 0 Week 5 Bears 1 1 9 0 Week 11 Giants 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 1 1 29 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 1 2 0

