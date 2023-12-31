Will Christopher Rodriguez Jr. Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christopher Rodriguez Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders match up with the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Check out Rodriguez's stats on this page.
In terms of season stats, Rodriguez has run for 247 yards on 51 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and has two catches (two targets) for 12 yards.
Christopher Rodriguez Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Commanders have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Brian Robinson Jr. (LP/hamstring): 160 Rush Att; 664 Rush Yds; 5 Rush TDs 29 Rec; 326 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Commanders vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Rodriguez 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|51
|247
|2
|4.8
|2
|2
|12
|0
Rodriguez Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|4
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|7
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Giants
|6
|43
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|7
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Rams
|10
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|10
|58
|2
|1
|7
|0
