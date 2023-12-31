Allen Robinson II has a decent matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Seahawks have allowed 229 passing yards per game, 19th in the NFL.

Robinson's 48 targets have resulted in 34 grabs for 280 yards (and an average of 20.0 per game).

Robinson vs. the Seahawks

Robinson vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has allowed eight opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have conceded a TD pass to 19 opposing players this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Seahawks yield 229 passing yards per game, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Seahawks have the No. 18 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 20 this season (1.3 per game).

Allen Robinson II Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-118)

Robinson Receiving Insights

In six of 12 games this year, Robinson has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Robinson has 10.4% of his team's target share (48 targets on 462 passing attempts).

He is averaging 5.8 yards per target (109th in NFL play), racking up 280 yards on 48 passes thrown his way.

Robinson, in 14 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Robinson has been targeted four times in the red zone (10.3% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 12/23/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

