The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) host the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) after winning seven home games in a row. The Buckeyes are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 146.5.

West Virginia vs. Ohio State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -9.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia and its opponents have scored more than 146.5 combined points just twice this season.

West Virginia has had an average of 136.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 9.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

West Virginia is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

Ohio State has covered less often than West Virginia this season, sporting an ATS record of 3-7-0, as opposed to the 5-5-0 mark of West Virginia.

West Virginia vs. Ohio State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 6 60% 79.4 147.2 64.1 132.9 144 West Virginia 2 20% 67.8 147.2 68.8 132.9 137.2

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers' 67.8 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

West Virginia is 4-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 64.1 points.

West Virginia vs. Ohio State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 3-7-0 2-5 7-3-0 West Virginia 5-5-0 1-0 3-7-0

West Virginia vs. Ohio State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State West Virginia 10-6 Home Record 13-4 1-10 Away Record 3-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.4 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

