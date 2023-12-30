How to Watch West Virginia vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will be looking to continue a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.
West Virginia vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Kansas vs Wichita State (4:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Pennsylvania vs Houston (7:00 PM ET | December 30)
West Virginia Stats Insights
- West Virginia is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 208th.
- The Mountaineers' 67.8 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
- West Virginia is 4-4 when it scores more than 64.1 points.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 away.
- At home, the Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).
- West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|UMass
|L 87-79
|MassMutual Center
|12/20/2023
|Radford
|L 66-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|Toledo
|W 91-81
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/9/2024
|Kansas State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
