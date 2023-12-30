Saturday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) and West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 75-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

West Virginia vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

West Virginia vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 75, West Virginia 65

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-10.7)

Ohio State (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Ohio State is 3-7-0 against the spread this season compared to West Virginia's 5-5-0 ATS record. The Buckeyes are 7-3-0 and the Mountaineers are 3-7-0 in terms of hitting the over.

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers score 67.8 points per game (315th in college basketball) and allow 68.8 (124th in college basketball) for a -13 scoring differential overall.

West Virginia grabs 37.0 rebounds per game (167th in college basketball), compared to the 36.7 of its opponents.

West Virginia connects on 2.0 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.3 (283rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3.

West Virginia has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (74th in college basketball), 1.5 more than the 9.0 it forces (356th in college basketball).

