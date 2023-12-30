Will West Virginia be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes West Virginia's complete tournament resume.

How West Virginia ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-0 1-0 29 NR 33

West Virginia's best wins

West Virginia's best win of the season came against the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 100 team (No. 80), according to the RPI. West Virginia claimed the 83-65 home win on December 4. JJ Quinerly led the way against Penn State, tallying 22 points. Next on the team was Kyah Watson with 15 points.

Next best wins

85-60 on the road over Kansas (No. 87/RPI) on December 30

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 97/RPI) on November 24

103-52 at home over Niagara (No. 140/RPI) on December 21

77-72 at home over Wright State (No. 148/RPI) on December 18

73-55 over Southern Illinois (No. 203/RPI) on November 25

West Virginia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

The Mountaineers have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, West Virginia has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Mountaineers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, West Virginia has been handed the 251st-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Mountaineers have 17 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 13 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

WVU's upcoming schedule includes six games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

West Virginia's next game

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

