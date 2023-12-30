West Virginia vs. Kansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's contest features the Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) and the No. 25 West Virginia Mountaineers (11-0) matching up at Allen Fieldhouse in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 67-66 victory for Kansas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.
The Mountaineers are coming off of a 103-52 victory against Niagara in their last outing on Thursday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
West Virginia vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
West Virginia vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 67, West Virginia 66
West Virginia Schedule Analysis
- The Mountaineers' best victory of the season came against the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team (No. 38), according to our computer rankings. The Mountaineers picked up the 83-65 home win on December 4.
- West Virginia has seven wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 38) on December 4
- 84-56 over Charlotte (No. 134) on November 24
- 73-55 over Southern Illinois (No. 147) on November 25
- 71-62 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 180) on November 11
- 77-72 at home over Wright State (No. 201) on December 18
West Virginia Leaders
- JJ Quinerly: 19.5 PTS, 3.5 STL, 50.6 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)
- Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
- Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (24-for-73)
- Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Tavy Diggs: 6.3 PTS, 55.2 FG%
West Virginia Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers' +325 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 29.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.7 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 53.2 per outing (21st in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.