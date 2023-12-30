Will Sidney Crosby Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 30?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Sidney Crosby going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Crosby stats and insights
- Crosby has scored in 14 of 33 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- In one game against the Blues this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- Crosby's shooting percentage is 16%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Crosby recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|22:37
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|22:04
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|2
|1
|22:06
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|23:25
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.