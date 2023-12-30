In the upcoming tilt versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Rickard Rakell to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rickard Rakell score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rakell stats and insights

Rakell has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.

Rakell has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are conceding 113 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rakell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 18:32 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:23 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:38 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 4-3 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:49 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:37 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:05 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.