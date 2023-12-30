Penguins vs. Blues December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pay attention to Jake Guentzel and Robert Thomas in particular on Saturday, when the Pittsburgh Penguins meet the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Penguins vs. Blues Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Penguins (-190)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSMW,SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins Players to Watch
- Guentzel has been vital to Pittsburgh this season, collecting 38 points in 33 games.
- Sidney Crosby has 19 goals and 16 assists, equaling 35 points (1.1 per game).
- Evgeni Malkin's total of 29 points is via 13 goals and 16 assists.
- Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 5-2-2. He has conceded 26 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 288 saves with a .914% save percentage (14th in league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Blues Players to Watch
- Thomas is an important part of the offense for St. Louis, with 38 points this season, as he has recorded 14 goals and 24 assists in 35 games.
- With 28 total points (0.8 per game), including 12 goals and 16 assists through 33 games, Pavel Buchnevich is key for St. Louis' offense.
- This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 25 points, courtesy of nine goals (fourth on team) and 16 assists (second).
- In the crease, Joel Hofer has a .912 save percentage (20th in the league), with 302 total saves, while giving up 29 goals (2.7 goals against average). He has put together a 7-5-0 record between the posts for St. Louis this season.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Blues Stat Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|22nd
|2.97
|Goals Scored
|2.91
|26th
|6th
|2.7
|Goals Allowed
|3.23
|18th
|5th
|32.9
|Shots
|30.6
|16th
|18th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|32
|24th
|26th
|13.33%
|Power Play %
|10.68%
|32nd
|9th
|83.02%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.79%
|17th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.