Pay attention to Jake Guentzel and Robert Thomas in particular on Saturday, when the Pittsburgh Penguins meet the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Blues Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Guentzel has been vital to Pittsburgh this season, collecting 38 points in 33 games.

Sidney Crosby has 19 goals and 16 assists, equaling 35 points (1.1 per game).

Evgeni Malkin's total of 29 points is via 13 goals and 16 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 5-2-2. He has conceded 26 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 288 saves with a .914% save percentage (14th in league).

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas is an important part of the offense for St. Louis, with 38 points this season, as he has recorded 14 goals and 24 assists in 35 games.

With 28 total points (0.8 per game), including 12 goals and 16 assists through 33 games, Pavel Buchnevich is key for St. Louis' offense.

This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 25 points, courtesy of nine goals (fourth on team) and 16 assists (second).

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a .912 save percentage (20th in the league), with 302 total saves, while giving up 29 goals (2.7 goals against average). He has put together a 7-5-0 record between the posts for St. Louis this season.

Penguins vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 22nd 2.97 Goals Scored 2.91 26th 6th 2.7 Goals Allowed 3.23 18th 5th 32.9 Shots 30.6 16th 18th 30.8 Shots Allowed 32 24th 26th 13.33% Power Play % 10.68% 32nd 9th 83.02% Penalty Kill % 79.79% 17th

