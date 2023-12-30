Penguins vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 30
The Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-4) will try to prolong a three-game home win streak when they face the St. Louis Blues (18-16-1) on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT.
The Penguins' offense has scored 26 goals over their past 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 28 goals. They have recorded 41 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (17.1%). They are 5-3-2 in those contests.
Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Penguins vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final tally of Penguins 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-190)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins (16-13-4 overall) have a 3-4-7 record in matchups that have required overtime.
- Pittsburgh is 3-3-3 (nine points) in its nine games decided by one goal.
- In the five games this season the Penguins recorded only one goal, they went 1-3-1 (three points).
- Pittsburgh has scored a pair of goals in eight games this season (1-6-1 record, three points).
- The Penguins have scored more than two goals in 18 games (14-2-2, 30 points).
- In the two games when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered three points after finishing 1-0-1.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 10-7-2 (22 points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 6-6-2 to register 14 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|22nd
|2.97
|Goals Scored
|2.91
|26th
|6th
|2.7
|Goals Allowed
|3.23
|18th
|5th
|32.9
|Shots
|30.6
|16th
|18th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|32
|24th
|26th
|13.33%
|Power Play %
|10.68%
|32nd
|9th
|83.02%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.79%
|17th
Penguins vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
