The St. Louis Blues (18-16-1) will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-4) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the action on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Penguins vs Blues Additional Info

Penguins vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Blues Penguins 4-2 STL

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 89 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Penguins' 98 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Penguins have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 26 goals over that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 33 16 22 38 18 12 21.4% Sidney Crosby 33 19 16 35 28 29 60.4% Evgeni Malkin 33 13 16 29 36 30 49.7% Kris Letang 33 3 20 23 22 14 - Erik Karlsson 33 6 16 22 31 22 -

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 113 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 18th in the league.

The Blues have 102 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 30 goals during that stretch.

Blues Key Players