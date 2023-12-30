The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) are welcoming in the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) for a matchup of Sun Belt foes at Cam Henderson Center, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Marshall vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

  • This season, the Thundering Herd have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Marshall shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Thundering Herd are the 33rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 321st.
  • The 76.5 points per game the Thundering Herd score are 5.2 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (71.3).
  • Marshall has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marshall scored 84.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Thundering Herd allowed 69.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.6.
  • Marshall drained 8.2 threes per game with a 32.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.3, 34.6%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 UNC Greensboro W 72-65 Cam Henderson Center
12/18/2023 Bluefield Col. W 103-70 Cam Henderson Center
12/21/2023 UNC Wilmington L 78-69 Cam Henderson Center
12/30/2023 Louisiana - Cam Henderson Center
1/3/2024 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Texas State - Strahan Arena

