The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) are welcoming in the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) for a matchup of Sun Belt foes at Cam Henderson Center, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Marshall vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall Stats Insights

This season, the Thundering Herd have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have knocked down.

In games Marshall shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Thundering Herd are the 33rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 321st.

The 76.5 points per game the Thundering Herd score are 5.2 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (71.3).

Marshall has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marshall scored 84.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Thundering Herd allowed 69.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.6.

Marshall drained 8.2 threes per game with a 32.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.3, 34.6%).

