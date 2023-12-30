Saturday's game between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) and Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) squaring off at Cam Henderson Center has a projected final score of 77-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Marshall vs. Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Huntington, West Virginia

Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Marshall vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 77, Marshall 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Marshall vs. Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana (-1.6)

Louisiana (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Marshall has a 4-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Louisiana, who is 6-4-0 ATS. The Thundering Herd have gone over the point total in four games, while Ragin' Cajuns games have gone over six times.

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd average 76.5 points per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 78.5 per outing (330th in college basketball). They have a -26 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by two points per game.

Marshall grabs 41.1 rebounds per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 39.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Marshall knocks down 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 7.4 (195th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5.

The Thundering Herd average 89.4 points per 100 possessions (286th in college basketball), while giving up 91.8 points per 100 possessions (240th in college basketball).

Marshall and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Thundering Herd commit 12.4 per game (237th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (161st in college basketball action).

