Can we expect Kris Letang scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Letang stats and insights

Letang has scored in three of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Letang recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Islanders 6 0 6 22:42 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 3 1 2 26:39 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 26:43 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:59 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 25:38 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:54 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:47 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 26:35 Away L 2-1 OT

Penguins vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

