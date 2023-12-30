The Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin included, will play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Malkin in that upcoming Penguins-Blues game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Malkin has averaged 18:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Malkin has scored a goal in a game 11 times this year over 33 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Malkin has a point in 20 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points seven times.

In 14 of 33 games this season, Malkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Malkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Malkin has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Malkin Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 33 Games 3 29 Points 6 13 Goals 2 16 Assists 4

