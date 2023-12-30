The Pittsburgh Penguins, Erik Karlsson among them, play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. If you're considering a bet on Karlsson against the Blues, we have plenty of info to help.

Erik Karlsson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 24:32 on the ice per game.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 14 of 33 games this year, Karlsson has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Karlsson has an assist in 12 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Karlsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are conceding 113 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 33 Games 4 22 Points 4 6 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

