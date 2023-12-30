Will Erik Karlsson find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

  • Karlsson has scored in five of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game against the Blues this season, but has not scored.
  • Karlsson has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Karlsson's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:38 Away W 7-0
12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:17 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 26:37 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 1 0 1 26:10 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 26:06 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 27:22 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:21 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:38 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 25:45 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:26 Away L 2-1 OT

Penguins vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

