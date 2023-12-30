In this season's Music City Bowl, the Auburn Tigers are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Maryland Terrapins. Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee will act as host on December 30, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Maryland matchup in this article.

Auburn vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Auburn has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Maryland is 5-6-0 ATS this year.

The Terrapins have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Auburn & Maryland 2023 Futures Odds

Auburn To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 Maryland To Win the Big Ten +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.