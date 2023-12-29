Ritchie County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Ritchie County, West Virginia today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Ritchie County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tyler Consolidated High School at Ritchie County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Ellenboro, WV
- Conference: Little Kanawha - West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
