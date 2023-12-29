Randolph County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In Randolph County, West Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Penn-Trafford High School at Elkins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Elkins, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.