Nick Richards and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets will be matching up versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Richards, in his last game (December 28 loss against the Lakers), produced 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Richards' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.9 10.1 Rebounds 9.5 7.2 8.7 Assists -- 0.7 1.2 PRA -- 16.8 20 PR -- 16.1 18.8



Nick Richards Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 4.2% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.7 per contest.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.7 possessions per contest.

Allowing 114.5 points per contest, the Suns are the 16th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Suns have conceded 41.1 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the league.

In terms of assists, the Suns are eighth in the NBA, allowing 25.1 per game.

Nick Richards vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 20 2 2 0 0 2 0 1/24/2023 17 4 3 0 0 3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.