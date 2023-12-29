Hornets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (7-22) will look to break a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (15-15) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Footprint Center as big, 15.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hornets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-15.5
|231.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played 14 games this season that have gone over 231.5 combined points scored.
- Charlotte has had an average of 231.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- So far this year, Charlotte has put together a 12-17-0 record against the spread.
- The Hornets have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win six times (23.1%) in those contests.
- Charlotte has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 11.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hornets vs Suns Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|10
|33.3%
|115
|225.3
|114.5
|235.5
|229.0
|Hornets
|14
|48.3%
|110.3
|225.3
|121
|235.5
|229.1
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over four times.
- Charlotte has performed better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than away (5-9-0) this year.
- The Hornets score an average of 110.3 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 114.5 the Suns give up to opponents.
- Charlotte is 7-6 against the spread and 7-6 overall when it scores more than 114.5 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Hornets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|12-17
|0-0
|16-13
|Suns
|12-18
|0-0
|17-13
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Hornets
|Suns
|110.3
|115
|26
|16
|7-6
|4-3
|7-6
|6-1
|121
|114.5
|25
|16
|5-4
|6-4
|2-7
|7-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.